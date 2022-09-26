Nasdaq-Listed Eqonex Closing Crypto Exchange Due to High Competition, Fallen Volumes

The Nasdaq-listed firm Eqonex is closing its cryptocurrency exchange business. The company cited high competition among crypto trading platforms and fallen volumes as key reasons for shutting down its exchange.

Eqonex Closing Crypto Exchange

Eqonex Ltd. (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital asset financial services company, announced the closing of its spot and derivatives cryptocurrency exchange Monday. The announcement states:

The company will proactively exit the crowded crypto exchange space by closing the exchange.

The Eqonex exchange will close for trading on Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. (UCT) and for withdrawals on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. (UCT). All withdrawal fees will be waived, the announcement notes.

Eqonex explained that intense market competition, low margins, and the significant technological load required to ensure optimal performance “has made running a profitable exchange increasingly challenging, especially in the current environment where crypto exchange volumes have fallen.”

The Nasdaq-listed company will focus on crypto asset management and custody services going forward. The firm’s asset management business includes Bletchley Park, a fund of crypto hedge funds. Digivault, the group’s digital asset custody business, is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the U.K.

Eqonex CEO Jonathan Farnell commented: “The recent extreme market volatility and declining trading volumes have added to the headwinds being felt by exchange operators.” He added:

Our asset management and custody business, Digivault, have already made solid progress with the additional resources that we have allocated to them recently.

Kevin Helms

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



