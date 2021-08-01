nascar-tv-schedule-august-2-8,-2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, August 2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 1, FS1

Tuesday, August 3

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Race Hub Game Night — Part 2, FS2 (re-air)

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 2, FS1

Wednesday, August 4

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 2, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Women in Wheels, FS1

Thursday, August 5

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR, FS1 (re-air)

Friday, August 6

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, FS1

On MRN

6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen

Saturday, August 7

2 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, FS1 (re-air)

4 a.m., ARCA Menards Seres: Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, FS2 (re-air)

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Road Courses, FS2 (re-air)

6:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, FS1 (re-air)

8:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Road Courses, FS1 (re-air)

9 a.m, NASCAR Classics: 1986 Budweiser at the Glen, FS1 (re-air)

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Raceday: Watkins Glen, FS1

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, ./NBC Sports App

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Watkins Glen, ./NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN3)

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176, FS2 (re-air)

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Road Courses, FS2 (re-air)

On MRN

noon, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, August 8

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176, FS1 (re-air)

7 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, FS2 (re-air)

9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176, FS2 (re-air)

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Road Courses, FS1 (re-air)

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Raceday: Watkins Glen, FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN3, 5)

8 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing SportsCar Championship, NBCSN

On MRN

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen