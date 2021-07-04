nascar-race-results:-chase-elliott-wins-at-road-america

Chase Elliott’s car wasn’t quite where it needed to be ahead of NASCAR’s Cup race at Road America. Elliott said that the No. 9 team was “still searching” following Sunday’s qualifying session in which time ran out before Elliott could run his fastest lap.

He started the race in the bottom 20, but was up to 10th by the end of the first stage — a promising sign for the defending road course winner. In the final 20 laps, Elliott was in the lead and didn’t need any more adjustments, just tires and fuel. He pitted when a late-race caution came out, and even though he didn’t line up in the front row for the restart, his Chevy quickly sailed to first place passing Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch.

Elliott remained in the lead for those final 17 laps despite contact between his Hendrick Motorsports teammates behind him with five laps to go. The contact didn’t bring out a caution, and Elliott was able to smoothly race his second victory this season. He finished almost six seconds ahead of second place finisher Christopher Bell. Kyle Busch finished third.

NASCAR at Road America Race results