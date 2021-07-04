Home SPORTS NASCAR race results: Chase Elliott wins at Road America
NASCAR race results: Chase Elliott wins at Road America

Chase Elliott’s car wasn’t quite where it needed to be ahead of NASCAR’s Cup race at Road America. Elliott said that the No. 9 team was “still searching” following Sunday’s qualifying session in which time ran out before Elliott could run his fastest lap.

He started the race in the bottom 20, but was up to 10th by the end of the first stage — a promising sign for the defending road course winner. In the final 20 laps, Elliott was in the lead and didn’t need any more adjustments, just tires and fuel. He pitted when a late-race caution came out, and even though he didn’t line up in the front row for the restart, his Chevy quickly sailed to first place passing Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch.

Elliott remained in the lead for those final 17 laps despite contact between his Hendrick Motorsports teammates behind him with five laps to go. The contact didn’t bring out a caution, and Elliott was able to smoothly race his second victory this season. He finished almost six seconds ahead of second place finisher Christopher Bell. Kyle Busch finished third.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Road America Race results

Pos.

Car

Driver

Time behind

Laps

Best Time

Best Speed

1

9

Chase Elliott

62

134.967

107.973

2

20

Christopher Bell

5.705

62

136.316

106.905

3

18

Kyle Busch

9.831

62

135.728

107.368

4

1

Kurt Busch

15.539

62

136.496

106.764

5

11

Denny Hamlin

16.826

62

136.218

106.981

6

14

Chase Briscoe

19.937

62

136.24

106.964

7

42

Ross Chastain

20.116

62

135.069

107.892

8

8

Tyler Reddick

22.373

62

134.421

108.412

9

19

Martin Truex Jr.

23.184

62

136.194

107

10

21

Matt DiBenedetto

25.27

62

135.272

107.73

11

3

Austin Dillon

28.719

62

137.464

106.012

12

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

33.241

62

137.522

105.967

13

2

Brad Keselowski

35.339

62

137.412

106.052

14

10

Aric Almirola

35.931

62

137.892

105.683

15

22

Joey Logano

36.268

62

136.856

106.483

16

5

Kyle Larson

38.03

62

134.251

108.549

17

41

Cole Custer

40.135

62

136.824

106.508

18

17

Chris Buescher

44.082

62

136.767

106.552

19

43

Erik Jones

47.457

62

136.746

106.568

20

12

Ryan Blaney

51.833

62

136.901

106.448

21

7

Corey LaJoie

56.102

62

138.015

105.589

22

48

Alex Bowman

59.744

62

136.657

106.638

23

52

Josh Bilicki

64.319

62

138.896

104.919

24

23

Bubba Wallace

64.434

62

137.291

106.145

25

77

Justin Haley(i)

64.823

62

138.073

105.544

26

96

* Ty Dillon(i)

69.816

62

138.785

105.003

27

4

Kevin Harvick

75.276

62

137.608

105.901

28

15

James Davison

83.959

62

139.744

104.282

29

16

* AJ Allmendinger(i)

87.438

62

134.154

108.627

30

34

Michael McDowell

94.398

62

137.277

106.156

31

51

Cody Ware(i)

96.031

62

139.489

104.473

32

6

Ryan Newman

96.843

62

138.386

105.305

33

24

William Byron

97.366

62

134.089

108.68

34

Quin Houff

123.153

62

140.372

103.816

35

78

Kyle Tilley

-2

60

140.943

103.395

36

99

Daniel Suarez

-9

53

135.517

107.535

37

38

Anthony Alfredo #

-20

42

138.25

105.409

38

33

* Austin Cindric(i)

-27

35

135.396

107.631

39

53

Ryan Eversley

-35

27

139.779

104.256

40

37

* Ryan Preece

-56

6

141.304

103.131
