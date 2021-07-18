‘NASCAR Heat’ is dead, and IndyCar gets a game | Gaming roundup – Yahoo Philippines News

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

Ford revealed a real-life version of its Rocket League F-150 at the Chicago Auto Show

The next NASCAR game won’t be part of the Heat series

The “NASCAR Heat” series has been consistently solid over the past few years of releases. We’ve streamed several of the games ourselves during our weekly Twitch stream, and enjoyed every second. It seems, though, that the Heat series has run its course as George Holmquist, representative for NASCAR games developer Motorsport Games has confirmed to IGN that the next NASCAR game won’t be a Heat game at all, instead debuting with the title “NASCAR 21.” The upcoming game promises improved graphics and, perhaps more importantly for many gamers, improved game physics. Here’s hoping the new game can live up to the greatness of the Heat series.

An official IndyCar game is coming in 2023

Speaking of Motorsport Games, it recently announced that it’s working on a new IndyCar game to be released (hopefully) in 2023. Not a whole lot is known about the upcoming game yet, but when it releases, it’ll be the first new IndyCar-focused game in nearly 20 years, following the release of “IndyCar Series 2005” for the original Xbox. It’s been awhile.

The latest “GTA Online” update introduces car meets

Starting July 20, you’ll be able to take your favorite “GTA” car to a virtual meet-up thanks to the new Los Santos Tuners update. In addition to adding the LS meet, the update includes multiple tuner-based missions and plenty of chances to make some easy in-game money racing. Check out the announcement video below to learn more.