nascar-betting:-kyle-busch-is-the-most-bet-driver-ahead-of-new-hampshire

The two most-bet drivers at BetMGM for Sunday’s Cup Series are named Kyle.

Kyle Busch (+650) and Kyle Larson (+525) are bettors’ top two picks to win the Foxwood Resorts 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch starts first and is the choice of 11.1% of bettors while Larson is at 8.9%.

Neither driver is the pick of big money bettors. The sharps like Denny Hamlin (+550). Hamlin is the pick of 8.1% of bettors but 21.3% of the handle — the total money wagered on the race — is on Hamlin to win.

Just over 12% of the handle is on Larson to win while 11.3% of the handle is on Busch. Martin Truex Jr. (+500) is the favorite for the race and is the choice if 8.4% of bettors while 7.9% of the handle is on Truex to win. Truex has three wins in 2021 and has won at Phoenix and Martinsville already this season. Those short and flat tracks are the most similar to New Hampshire.

Bets are spread pretty evenly ahead of the race. Ten drivers have at least 4.4% of wagers and that group includes Matt DiBenedetto (+5000). His Wood Brothers Racing team announced that Harrison Burton would take over the No. 21 in 2022 after announcing last October that DiBenedetto would not return to the team. Burton’s arrival comes after Team Penske put Austin Cindric in the No. 2 car to replace Brad Keselowski next season. Cindric was originally slated to replace DiBenedetto in 2022.

Keselowski (+700) won at New Hampshire in 2020 and has 10.3% of the handle despite just 6.4% of the wagers. He’s clearly a pick of big money bettors too.

