NASA’s Next Mission Will Put ‘Lucy’ In The Sky With A Time-Capsule For Space-Faring Humans Of The Future – Forbes

An artist’s concept of the Lucy Mission.

SwRI



NASA’s next great mission will bear a plaque containing words by The Beatles and other inspirational humans in the hope that it will one day be found by astro-archeologist humans of the far future.

Due to launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Florida on October 16, 2021, “Lucy” will be the first-ever mission to explore what are known as the “Trojan” asteroids.

These small objects that orbit the Sun in two clumps, some in front of Jupiter and some behind it (so often called “Jupiter’s children”), are considered to be primeval leftovers—fossils—from the formation and evolution of the planets and the Solar System.

Hence the name of NASA’s $1 billion mission to study eight of them. The Lucy spacecraft is named after the fossilized human ancestor discovered in Afar, Ethiopia in 1974. The skeleton was discovered in sediment known to be 3.2 million years old.

It was found by Donald Johanson, a paleoanthropologist, who played a Beatles cassette that night at camp including the song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” So Johanson decided to name the skeleton Lucy.

Conceptual image of the Lucy mission to the Trojan asteroids.

NASA/SwRI



NASA’s identically-named spacecraft will orbit the Sun six times on its mission, but ultimately travel between the Trojan asteroids and the orbit of the Earth for millions of years.

So, obviously, it needs a plaque. After all, NASA’s Pioneer 10 and 11 have plaques, and its Voyager 1 and 2 have “golden records.” However, while those interstellar spacecraft are taking messages outside our Solar System, Lucy’s plaque will be a time-capsule containing messages not for aliens, but for our descendants.

It’s hoped that humans of the future traveling among the planets will retrieve Lucy and discover that it’s an artifact of the days when humanity took its first steps to explore the Solar System.

Installed earlier this month on the Lucy spacecraft at Lockheed Martin Space in Littleton, Colorado, the time-capsule contains messages from the likes of Albert Einstein, Carl Sagan, Martin Luther King Jr. and all four members of The Beatles:

George Harrison: “When you’ve seen beyond yourself then you may find peace of mind is waiting there.”

John Lennon: “And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make.”

Sir Paul McCartney : “We all shine on . . . like the moon and the stars and the sun.”

Sir Ringo Starr: “Peace and Love.”

The plaque also includes an image of the Solar System on the day of Lucy’s anticipated launch, as well as its trajectory.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.