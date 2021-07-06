NASA’s Mars helicopter breaks records in challenging, nerve-wracking flight | TheHill – The Hill

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has completed its most challenging flight yet, breaking records along the way.

NASA announced on Monday that Ingenuity’s ninth flight was a success, as it undertook a “high-speed flight across unfriendly terrain.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Ingenuity flew for 166.4 seconds at a pace of 5 meters per second over a terrain of high slopes — all new records for the helicopter.

#MarsHelicopter pushes its Red Planet limits.

The rotorcraft completed its 9th and most challenging flight yet, flying for 166.4 seconds at a speed of 5 m/s. Take a look at this shot of Ingenuity’s shadow captured with its navigation camera. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWE pic.twitter.com/zUIbrr7Qw9 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 5, 2021

In preparation for the flight, NASA said, “First, we believe Ingenuity is ready for the challenge, based on the resilience and robustness demonstrated in our flights so far. Second, this high-risk, high-reward attempt fits perfectly within the goals of our current operational demonstration phase. A successful flight would be a powerful demonstration of the capability that an aerial vehicle (and only an aerial vehicle) can bring to bear in the context of Mars exploration – traveling quickly across otherwise untraversable terrain while scouting for interesting science targets.”

Ingenuity took its first flight on April 19, 2021.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

NASA’S MARS HELICOPTER LANDS IN PLACE IT HAD NEVER SEEN BEFORE

AMAZING NEW PHOTOS SHOW EXTREMELY RARE CLOUDS DRIFTING OVER MARS

IVY LEAGUE SCIENTIST SAYS NASA MAY HAVE ACCIDENTALLY SPREAD LIFE TO MARS

NASA’S HELICOPTER SENDS FIRST AERIAL PHOTOS OF THE SURFACE OF MARS

FOR ITS NEXT TRICK, NASA’S HELICOPTER FLEW SIDEWAYS ON MARS