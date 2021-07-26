nasarawa-footballer-slumps-and-dies-during-match

A football player identified as Jonah reportedly slumped and died during a football match in Nasarawa State over the weekend.

It was gathered that the sad incident happened in Angwa- Ali in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Family and friends have since taken to social media to mourn his demise and pen down touching tributes to him.

A friend of deceased, Okefu Abraham in a Facebook post wrote,

“Rest in peace…. Friend who turn brother… Akwanga will miss u, Depot football team will miss u, Angwa-ali will miss u but I will miss u more”.

Another Facebook user @Isaac Luka wrote, “What a sad reality to lost a young and energetic guy. He died when playing football match in the field. Jonah. May ur soul rest in peace… Angwan Ali Lafia Road Akwanga are in sad moment. Your death has actually shocked the whole youths”.