nasa-predicts-that-a-moon-wobble-will-cause-coastal-floods-here-on-earth-in-the-2030s

Reuters

China’s economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, weighed down by higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery. Retail sales and industrial output grew more slowly in June, the latter dragged by a sharp fall in motor vehicle production, while NBS data also showed a cooling in China’s housing market, a key engine of growth. “Our greater concern is the uneven recovery that we’ve seen so far and for China the recovery in domestic consumption is very important…retail sales this month was fairly strong and that may allay some concerns.”