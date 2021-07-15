nasa-predicts-that-a-moon-wobble-will-cause-coastal-floods-here-on-earth-in-the-2030s

-
Reuters
South Korea sends team to tackle coronavirus on anti-piracy ship
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is sending a medical team to the Middle East to tackle a coronavirus outbreak on one of its ships on anti-piracy patrol while at home, new daily infections are hovering around record levels with 1,600 reported on Thursday. South Korea was for months a coronavirus success story as it kept outbreaks under control with testing, tracing and social distancing but the Delta variant has been fuelling a new wave of persistent infections in recent weeks.
-
Bloomberg
‘Sunny Day’ Floods Hit Record Along U.S. Coasts as Seas Rise
(Bloomberg) — Record high-tide flooding washed over U.S. coasts in the past year, and rising sea levels are expected to send the deluges into streets, homes and businesses even more frequently over the next decade, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.The surges, sometimes referred to as “sunny day” or “nuisance” floods, are becoming increasingly common as the increase in sea levels continues, the agency said in an annual report. Damaging floods that used to happen mainly du
-
-
Reuters
China’s economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, weighed down by higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery. Retail sales and industrial output grew more slowly in June, the latter dragged by a sharp fall in motor vehicle production, while NBS data also showed a cooling in China’s housing market, a key engine of growth. “Our greater concern is the uneven recovery that we’ve seen so far and for China the recovery in domestic consumption is very important…retail sales this month was fairly strong and that may allay some concerns.”
-
The Daily Beast
Millie Bobby Brown’s Reps Blast TikToker’s ‘Hateful’ Comments About Grooming the Teen Star
Mike Coppola/Getty for TurnerA day after TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic sparked disgust by saying he’d “groomed” 17-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown, reps for the Stranger Things star are hitting back at his “hateful” comments.“Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful,” representatives for the actress said in a statement to The Daily Beast late Tuesday.“Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or
-
Associated Press Videos
From back rubs to snubs, Merkel and 4 Presidents
Angela Merkel makes her first White House visit since Joe Biden took office — the fourth American president in her nearly 16 years as German chancellor. Merkel, who turns 67 on Saturday, will head into political retirement in the coming months. (July 14)