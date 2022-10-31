Napoli not going after Ronaldo

According to a recent report from DAZN, Napoli are reportedly not planning a fresh approach to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

At this moment in time, Napoli are sitting pretty at the top of the Serie A table – and they’re also doing a fantastic job of easing into the last 16 in the Champions League. The Italian giants are starting to awake from their slumber and if they play their cards right, they could wind up having their most successful season in decades.

So, then, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that they’re one of the leading contenders to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, potentially as early as the January transfer window.

Ronaldo, who scored for Manchester United in the Europa League last night, is said to be looking for a way out of Old Trafford after early season frustrations.

Alas, if he isn’t promised consistent first team football with Napoli, it may not be worth it for either party.