Napa doctor faked COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine cards, DOJ says – KCRA Sacramento

NAPA, Calif. — A Napa doctor has been arrested on suspicion of providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and so-called immunization pills, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The case is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution in the U.S. related to homeoprophylaxis immunizations and fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination record cards, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Federal agents were seen Wednesday removing boxes and sifting through the home of licensed homeopathic doctor Juli A. Mazi, 41. She’s accused of providing COVID-19 vaccination record cards to patients and instructing them on how to fill them out to make it appear they’d received the Moderna vaccine, according to the DOJ. Mazi is also accused of selling her patients what she called “immunization pellets” that she said contained small amounts of COVID-19. She falsely claimed the pills would give people immunity from the coronavirus, according to the DOJ. To encourage customers to buy the pellets, Mazi is accused of falsely claiming the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines contain “toxic ingredients.” She has been charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements “related to health care matters,” a DOJ news release says. “This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a prepared statement. Mazi could face a total of up to 25 years in prison if convicted of both charges. Before selling the pellets for COVID-19, the DOJ said Mazi had offered homeoprophylaxis immunizations for childhood illnesses that she falsely claimed would satisfy the immunization requirements for California schools. She also falsified immunization cards that were submitted by parents to California schools, according to federal prosecutors. Mazi is not the first Californian to be accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Back in May, a San Joaquin County bar owner was arrested on suspicion of selling bogus cards. The DOJ says people with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.