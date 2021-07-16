‘naomi-osaka’-portrays-a-young-athlete-wrestling-with-the-weight-of-stardom

(CNN) “Naomi Osaka” tackles a lot more than just tennis, but this Netflix docuseries (really just a 110-minute documentary sliced into three parts) works best as a window into the demands placed on young athletes, and the pressures — from personal to political to marketing — that go with it. On that level alone it’s a winner, despite a few faults.

Produced by LeBron James’ company (which is having a big week with this and “Space Jam”), the project certainly benefits from timeliness, with Osaka having made headlines recently for her stand against participating in news conferences and decision to withdraw from the French Open, citing her mental health.

That introspection is evident throughout the documentary, directed by Garrett Bradley (“Time”), which chronicles a two-year stretch in Osaka’s hectic life, from winning the US Open at age 20 to losing the following year before seeking to reclaim it in 2020.

Along the way, Osaka — who is of Japanese and Haitian ancestry — began to find her voice as an activist, publicly taking a stand in regard to the Black Lives Matter movement. She also dealt with the grief of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, after getting to know the Lakers star as a mentor to her.

“Nobody really knows all the sacrifices that you make,” Osaka says during the first installment, adding that “no one prepares you” for the level of attention that comes with being thrust into the media spotlight.