Naomi Campbell Just Shared a Picture Of Her Baby Daughter—Wearing Versace – Glamour

This is so cute. Supermodel Naomi Campbell just gave followers a rare look at her baby daughter, whose name and face have not yet been revealed to the public.

Campbell shared the snap via Instagram Stories on July 15, posting a picture of the baby girl, with her face out of frame, lying on her back in a onesie covered in multicolored Versace logos.

Instagram:@naomi

Wrote Campbell, “I love you Gianni Versace.” July 15 is the anniversary of the famous designer’s death, a murder that shook the fashion world and Campbell in particular. She added four doves and a red heart to her post.

On the same day, Campbell uploaded a clip of herself and Versace embracing at a runway show, writing, “I MISS YOU GIANNI VERSACE, YOUR INTUITION AND ACTIONS AHEAD OF IT’S TIME. YOUR WORK ETHIC TO BE ADMIRED AND YOUR AUTHENTIC EMBRACE GENEROSITY AND BEAUTIFUL HEART ADORED. #RIP #22YEARS #NEVERFORGOTTEN ❤️❤️🙏🏾”

Naomi Campbell welcomed her daughter in May, posting a picture of her hands holding the baby girl’s feet and writing, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” On that post, Donatella Versace, sister of Gianni, wrote, “Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots and lots of love, Donatella and Allegra 😘😘😘😘” (Allegra is Donatella’s daughter).

Naomi’s own mom, Valerie, posted the same image to her own Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother. ❤️😍.”

Can’t wait to learn the little one’s name!