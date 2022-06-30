Home NEWS NANS Seeks Collaboration with EFCC in Tackling Cybercrime
NEWSNews Africa

NANS Seeks Collaboration with EFCC in Tackling Cybercrime

by News
2 views
nans-seeks-collaboration-with-efcc-in-tackling-cybercrime

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone B, South-South Zone, has indicated its readiness to collaborate with the EFCC in the fight against internet crimes on campuses within the region.

The Association expressed this resolve on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Port Harcourt while its leaders paid a Courtesy Visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Leader of the Association, Comrade Levi Okuru, conveyed NANS’ satisfaction with the EFCC, for its tireless efforts in the fight against economic and financial crimes, most importantly, cybercrimes, and called for collaboration with the Commission in combating the crime among students.

“We came here today because we feel this Commission is working for the good of the nation. So, having partnership with a Commission like this will guide us to be good future leaders.

“As such, NANS in the zone is looking forward to propose a campus to campus anti-cybercrime sensitization tour and this will cut across the zone. The zone comprises all the states in South-South and their Universities”, he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2023: Why PDP must appease Wike, Ortom –...

BREAKING: 2023: North-West APC demands vice-presidential slot

Transfer: Dybala leads two other top stars out...

Over 700 Catholic priests protest at burial of...

EPL: Saunders predicts club to win Premier League...

2023: Governor Badaru reappoints nine aides after they...

Boko Haram: Troops eliminate 89 terrorists

Portable submits self to police in Ogun

Transfer: Ebuehi set to join Empoli from Benfica

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge, Justice Obot grants amnesty...

Leave a Reply