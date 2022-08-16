nans-begs-nigerian-governments-to-end-insecurity,-asuu-strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on Federal, State and Local Governments in Nigeria to jointly implement a working and reliable security policy in a bid to ensure the complete repeal of insecurity bedevilling the country.

The leadership of NANS Osun Axis made the call in a press statement on Tuesday jointly signed by Chairman, Afeez Oyewole; General Secretary, Salahudeen Adisa and JCC P.R.O, Adekanmi Adewale.

The student body said, in 2020, aside from the COVID-19 factor, over 40.6 billion worth of foreign investments were diverted from the country’s economy due to the fast-rising situation of insecurity which makes it difficult for Nigeria to accommodate some businesses.

“It goes without discerning if we failed to state the adverse effects of insecurity on the nation’s economy. According to business day, the rising situation of insecurity had cost the country more than 11% of its GDP with N119 billion, similarly, projects worth N2 trillion were abandoned across Nigeria.

“The fact that insecurity always has aggravating effects on business development, as shown by reports from many different institutes. It is sufficient to say that insecurity had contributed greatly to Nigeria’s Crippling Economy, making it impossible for commoners to have a good three-square meal on a daily basis, simultaneously making their lives extremely vulnerable.

“The black attack on a highly protected correctional facility (KUJE PRISON) is another confirmation of how our national security has become weakened which gave room for unwanted situations of how citizens had to live with the fear that the new faces in their area or their new neighbour or people in their Neighborhoods may be those bandits that gained freedom from prison in an unconstitutional manner.

NANS Osun said the Federal Government and the concerned ministry would have done greater good by putting in place a capable counter-terrorism plan that is capable of averting such an inglorious attack.

“It’s on record that there were many intel and reports presented to His Excellency President Muhammad Buhari before the jailbreak.”

“We are of a strong position that the Federal Government of Nigeria in conjunction with the State Government and Local Government should implement a working and reliable security policy in a bid to ensure mitigation and complete abrogation of insecurity in our dear nation which would, in turn, strengthen our national security and Economy.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of NANS Osun charged the Federal Government with the need to drastically put a stop to the lingering ASUU Strike.

“We equally wish to admonish the Federal Government on the need to ensure prompt and meaningful youth Engagement as that is another panacea of insecurity,” NANS Osun said.