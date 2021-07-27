The Chairman, Oilserv Group, Mr Emeka Okwuosa, has said nanotechnology holds huge potential in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19.

Okwuosa said this during the 4th African Nano Conference, tagged ‘A springboard for national development’, held in the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State.

He said, “Nanotechnology can be used to address health issues in the developing world. At present, nanotechnology is turning out to be a vital driving force behind innovation in healthcare and medicine, with a range of developments counting imaging technologies, drug delivery systems, implantable devices, biosensors, and nano-scale therapeutics.

“The coronavirus is one dangerous health issue that adversely affected the entire world. Nanotechnology holds huge potential in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

“Studies by various researchers and professionals have revealed that nanotechnology could help the fight against COVID-19 through different approaches, such as avoiding viral contamination and spray.”

According to Okwuosa, nanotechnology is the manipulation of matter at an atomic, molecular, and supra-molecular level and is any technology that comprises constituents smaller than 100 nanometers.

He said that developing highly specific and sensitive nano-based sensors could help to identify infection or immunological response.

He said nanotech could also help in the development of new drugs, with enhanced activity, decreased toxicity and sustained release, as well as tissue-target, for example, to the lungs.

He said, “Nanotechnology has already been shown to enhance diagnostics, protection and therapies, however, with more R&D, it will revolutionise the fight against COVID-19 (and any other future outbreaks), offering processes, materials and tools to enhance sensitivity, speed and reliability of diagnosis, as well as providing more efficacious options for therapies.

“It is extremely important that research centres, universities, commercial companies, and the medical community, as well as regulatory agencies and the government, combine efforts to streamline the use of these new tools and technologies for the benefit and protection of society.”

Okwuosa added that in the case of healthcare, nanodevices, nanomedicine and nano-scale therapeutics could be used to address health issues such as viral infections, arthritis and diabetes mellitus.

