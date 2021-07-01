nancy-pelosi-says-liz-cheney-will-be-the-lone-republican-on-january-6-committee

Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney speaks during an event on the House steps of the Capitol to announce the Commitment to America, agenda on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The plan outlines ways to restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy in history, and renew the American dream. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Liz Cheney will be on the Jan. 6 committee.

“We’re very honored and proud that she has agreed to serve on the committee,” Pelosi said.

Cheney has become a pariah in the GOP for refusing to echo Trump’s election lies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will be the sole Republican on the House’s select committee to investigate the fatal January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol.

Cheney has in many ways been ostracized by her own party for refusing to echo former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. In May, Republicans ousted Cheney from her leadership post as conference chair. The Wyoming lawmaker stands among the small group Republicans willing to openly criticize Trump.

The Members of the Committee are:

Chair Bennie Thompson: Chair of Homeland Security Committee

Chair Zoe Lofgren: Chair of Committee on House Administration

Chair Adam Schiff : Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Rep. Pete Aguilar , House Administration and Appropriations Committees

Rep. Liz Cheney , Armed Services Committee

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Armed Services Committee

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Oversight and Judiciary Committees

Rep. Elaine Luria, Navy veteran, Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, with five people killed, 140 members of law enforcement physically harmed and countless more seriously traumatized,” Pelosi said. “It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very democracy: an attack on the peaceful transfer of power. It is imperative that we find the truth of that day and ensure that such an assault on our Capitol and Democracy cannot ever again happen.”

The House on Wednesday passed legislation to create the partisan select committee to investigate the deadly Capitol attack.

As many Republicans continue to amplify Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, which helped spark the Capitol riot, the GOP has pushed against Democratic efforts to further investigate the insurrection. In late May, Senate Republicans derailed legislation to establish a bipartisan January 6 commission. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also reportedly threatened to strip committee assignments from any Republicans who agreed to join Pelosi’s January 6 committee.

Trump has erroneously claimed he won the 2020 election and that it was “stolen” from him. After weeks of spreading false assertions along these lines, Trump provoked the riot on January 6 via a lie-filled speech that riled up his supporters and urged them to march on the Capitol. The Capitol attack delayed, but did not prevent, the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The insurrection, which shocked the world and damaged America’s credibility as a leading democracy, left five people dead – including a US Capitol police officer.

