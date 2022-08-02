Home WORLD NEWS Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid heightened US-China tensions
WORLD NEWS

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid heightened US-China tensions

by News
0 views
nancy-pelosi-lands-in-taiwan-amid-heightened-us-china-tensions

BREAKING,

Beijing had warned Washington that it would ‘pay the price’ if the US House speaker visited Taipei.

Published On 2 Aug 2022

Taipei, Taiwan – Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has arrived in Taiwan, on a visit that has enraged China which claims the self-governing island as its own territory.

Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday risks triggering a major crisis between China and the US, which does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state but is still required by US law to provide its government with the means to defend itself.

China had threatened “serious consequences” if Pelosi – the highest ranking US official to travel to Taiwan in 25 years – went ahead with her visit.

“The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

On Tuesday morning, Chinese warships and aircraft repeatedly edged into the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to reports.

The White House on Monday warned that China’s response could include firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait, something that has not happened since the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in the mid-1990s.

Four US naval ships, including one aircraft carrier, were deployed in the waters east of Taiwan before Pelosi’s arrival.

More to follow.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Austria starts anti-inflation payments with €180 bonus family...

German word of the day: Verwursten

Child infected with Marburg virus dies in Ghana

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will not trigger...

Why didn’t you care about Africa’s hunger crisis?

Russia designates Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a ‘terrorist’ group

US Navy deploys warships east of Taiwan ahead...

Afghans say they know little about US killing...

Russia’s ethnic minorities lament the war in Ukraine

Russia accuses US of ‘destabilisation’ over Pelosi Taiwan...

Leave a Reply