There was a lavish display of wealth in Oba, Anambra State, on Friday when a nightclub owner, Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, buried his mother in grand style.

Several celebrities, businesspeople and politicians turned out in large numbers for the funeral. This was even as huge amounts of cash were ‘sprayed’ at the event, in addition to several gifts he had got before the event, including cows, foodstuff and drinks. Though it was reported on several blogs that the businessman got about 246 cows, Saturday Bioreports News could not independently verify this. However, one of his associates, Cubana Chief Priest, was said to have given him 46 cows.

In a list that went viral on social media, Iyiegbu was said to have got over N200m from friends and associates. Though the authenticity of the list which had 198 names on it could not be verified by Saturday Bioreports News, the people on it include Mighty Mighty Umuchu (N1m), Ekene New Age (N1m), Sir Makuachukwu Okeifeadigo (N1m), Wale Cubana (N1m) and Igirigi Uli (N500,000).

The nightclub boss also bought a diamond chain and pendant from a popular jeweller, Efobi Stephen, which had his late mother’s face engraved on it. In a post on his Instagram page, Stephen stated that Iyiegbu asked him to make a chain worth $100,000. He wrote, “Obi Cubana told me, ‘I want something special to commemorate my mum. What can my $100k do for me’. I told him, ‘Say no more big brother.’”

The funeral rites started on Thursday, July 15, 2021, with a service of songs and Christian wake, followed by the burial and reception the next day at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Oba Anambra. A thanksgiving service is also scheduled for Sunday, July 18, at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church, also in Oba.

People who could not attend the event physically also had the opportunity of watching it online, as it was live streamed on the Internet.

In what seemed like a bid to outdo one another, several guests sprayed Obi Cubana with 200, 500 and 1,000 naira notes. In one of the videos that went viral, two of guests were seen having a playful cash fight as they threw wads of money at each other, while other guests looked on. Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo also took to social media to show off bundles of N500 notes he planned to spend at the party.

The deceased was eventually interred in a golden casket, said to be worth about N30m.

Some of the guests at the event include a member of the House of Representatives and Club Quillox’s proprietor, Shina Peller; pop star, Davido; D’banj, Alex Ekubo, Kenneth Okonkwo (Kcee), Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money), Poco Lee and Ubi Franklin.

