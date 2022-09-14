Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Reveals What Makes Her More Gorgeous

The beautiful sister of Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola who is known as Naira Marley, Shubomi has dropped a hint about what makes her more gorgeous with each passing day.She made this known in a recent post she made on her personal social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

READ ALSO: Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi & Zinolesky Spark Dating Rumors As They Are Seen Ki$$ing In A VideoAccording to her, as an individual, gracefulness is responsible for making you gorgeous. The post that she made was a short one and it reads;

“Gracefulness makes you more gorgeous💕🫶”

READ ALSO: Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Bags New Endorsement Deal Few Days After Buying A Benz Car Worth N13MBorn Ayuba Mariam Olaolohunshubomi, the renowned brand influencer was born on 20 March 1998.

She is also known as Iyalode Gbogbo Marlians she also works under the Marlian Music label. Shubomi is Naira Marley’s younger sister, and she is the last girl of the family, the Fashola Family.

The slim and light-skinned model is a social media lover as she often shares hot photos of herself on social media. She was born and brought up in Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Source: www.-

–