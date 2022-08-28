Home Uncategorized Naira Marley’s former lawyer convicted
Uncategorized

Naira Marley’s former lawyer convicted

by News
0 views

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja High Court in Lagos has convicted a lawyer, Taiwo Oreagba, for soliciting a N4 million bribe.

Oreagba formerly represented music star Naira Marley, real name Azeez Fashola in his ongoing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged internet fraud.

The judge found Oreagba guilty based on a voice recording wherein she bragged that she would bribe EFCC officials to get a soft landing for her client, Kelechi Uka.

Oreagba was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the offence. The judge, however, gave her an option of a N500,000 because she already restituted the N4 million.

Justice Taiwo also discharged the legal practitioner on the second count of obtaìninng money by false pretence.

She condemned the convict’s boast of her ability to influence law enforcement officers and cases assigned to judges in the Lagos State Judiciary.

The EFCC arraigned Oreagba on November 12, 2020, before Justice Sherifah Solebo of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja on corrupt demand and obtaining by false pretence charges.

The convict was then a counsel to Uka who was under EFCC investigation. She collected the money from one Henry Umoh through her business name, Bobcom Enterprises.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 186

Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan to kick off...

23 killed in Libya’s Tripoli as fears grow...

Police suspend two supernumerary officers in viral video

23 killed in Libya’s Tripoli as fears grow...

Environmental officers nab 38 persons during sanitation in...

Teacher’s kin get Rs 1.4-crore compensation

Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices...

Leave a Reply