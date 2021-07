Naira Exchange Rates Today, Monday, July 5, 2021 – Investors King Ltd

Below is the complete list of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bureau De Change monthly average exchange rates of the Nigerian Naira since President Muhammadu Buhari became president of Nigeria.

The currency has plunged by over 200 percent from N137.76, N136.08 and N147.65 it traded to a United States Dollar at the Inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM), Dutch Auction System (DAS) and Bureau de Change (BDC) to almost N500 by May 2021 as shown below.

Against the British Pound and the Euro, the Naira has declined by almost 300 percent from N247.93 and N171.67 the central bank exchanged the two in January 2014 to N561.26 and N484.06, respectively.

President Buhari-led’s administration has devalued the naira several in a move to better manage the embattled currency and plug drastic falling in economic activities and intermittent recession that have seen the nation’s unemployment hitting 33.33 percent and inflation at over 17 percent in May 2021.

Experts expect that naira to plunge further against its global counterparts given Nigeria’s weak macroeconomic fundamentals and structural problems.

Monthly Average Exchange Rates of the Naira