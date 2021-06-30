Naijacrypto and Dash join forces to launch the first cryptocurrency exchange in Haiti – Finextra

.crypto, Dash Haiti, and Dash Core Group are pleased to announce the first cryptocurrency market to launch in Haiti, a country beset with a lack of financial infrastructure.

.crypto is a P2P exchange operating across Sub-Saharan Africa and headquartered in Nigeria. This is .crypto’s first foray outside the African Continent and the first exchange to formally offer the Haitian local currency, the Gourde, in exchange for cryptocurrency. This engagement is theorized to fill a much-needed gap in the financial services industry in the Caribbean. Due to several factors, this usually overlooked nation is ripe for developing and implementing new technologies.

This is a huge opportunity for Haitians because they can now buy Dash with their national currency, and participate in this great global economy of cryptocurrencies. Previously a Haitian had to trust someone abroad to buy Dash for them or buy it with a credit card, but credit cards are only accessible to a minority.

Joseph Micarlo Emile, Community Leader at Dash Haiti

This new .crypto exchange is significant in that Dash, the most established cryptocurrency in the payments sector will operate as the first currency to allow for on-ramp transactions in fiat to exchange for cryptocurrency allowing for more financial freedom opportunities for residents. Other exchanges require crypto to crypto transactions, but with .crypto, users will have additional options to participate in first-world markets.

As the Dash cryptocurrency market develops in Haiti, customers will also be able to utilize Dash for remittances from the U.S. to the Caribbean country. As part of this second phase of engagement, users in Haiti will now be able to acquire, store, and sell Dash, the most established cryptocurrency in the payments sector. As one of the very first exchanges with any focus in Haiti, on-the-ground support is imperative for the success of this initiative. Dash Haiti, a Dash community organization born from the DAO and based in Port-au-Prince, will play the pivotal role of providing this support and will work to raise awareness to the population through a number of channels and activities.

Dash Haiti and Dash Core Group will be putting marketing resources toward the launch and expectations are high. Efforts will be focused on building community and developing the Dash ecosystem.

This is a particularly exciting engagement as this brings Dash, and really cryptocurrency into Haiti. We’re bringing the lessons learned from growing the Venezuelan market to a new market.

Omar Hamwi, Business Development Lead at Dash Core Group Inc.

Dash has seen significant growth in economically affected markets such as Venezuela. Dash is accepted in most major stores in the country, including Traki, Excelsior Gama, Church’s Chicken, and other major stores, to small kiosks and even being able to pay your parking in Dash. The Dash Core Group team has been working to use Dash to solve critical problems in markets suffering from severe hyperinflation for the last few years. It is this experience and knowledge they are leveraging with their entry into Haiti.