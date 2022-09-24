Nagelsmann refuses to rule out Bayern move for England captain Kane

Julian Nagelsmann believes Harry Kane would “score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga”, but admitted the England captain may too expensive for Bayern Munich.

Kane, who has two years remaining on his contract with Tottenham, is reportedly being lined up as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena following the Poland captain’s switch to Barcelona.

Spurs’ talisman scored twice on Saturday as Antonio Conte’s men came from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox.

The three-time Premier League golden boot winner has netted 248 times in 386 appearances for the London club, who he joined as an 11-year-old.

Speaking ahead of Bayern’s pre-season friendly against Manchester City, who Kane almost joined a year ago, head coach Nagelsmann expressed his admiration for the England skipper but knows it would be a big ask to bring him to the Bundesliga.

“He’s very expensive, that’s the problem – but [a] brilliant player, one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] number 1src,” he said. “He’s very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet.

“It’s possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga. But it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future.”

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn had denied that the club are interested in buying Kane during this transfer window, but refused to rule out a move for the 28-year-old further down the line.

“He’s under contract with Tottenham,” Kahn added. “Sure, [he’s] an absolute top striker, but that’s all a dream of the future.

“Now, we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let’s see what else happens.”