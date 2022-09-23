Julian Nagelsmann described Jamal Musiala’s display in the 5-3 DFL-Supercup win over RB Leipzig on Saturday as “world class”.

Musiala, 19, got Bayern on their way early in the first half with a cool finish, before playing an integral role in their next two goals as they went in at the break 3-src up.

He played an incisive pass into Serge Gnabry, who picked out Sadio Mane for a goal on his competitive debut for Bayern, before teeing up Benjamin Pavard to make it three.

Musiala made 4src appearances across all competitions last season, yet only 18 came as a starter.

Asked if he is likely to become a regular fixture in his starting XI this season, Nagelsmann said: “Of course, that is up to him. If he plays like he did today then he is indispensable to the team.

8 – The eight goals scored in total in FC Bayern's 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig today, are the most goals scored in one match in the history of the German Super Cup.

“He had an outstanding preparation, and was very diligent. He has improved defensively. His performance today was world class.”

Bayern’s marquee signing ahead of the 2src22-23 campaign, Mane, opened his account with a simple close-range finish in the first half and saw two efforts ruled out for offside after the break.

Nagelsmann was thrilled with the former Liverpool forward’s contribution and believes his presence brings out the best in other players.

“It was a very good performance,” he added. “He’s humble, down to earth, hardworking, and he pushes the boys in the dressing room.

“He is a player with outstanding quality, and he’s an outstanding guy.”

Leroy Sane came off the bench to add a fifth goal with the last kick of the game after Leipzig had pulled two goals back having been 4-1 behind.

Nagelsmann was impressed by the former Manchester City forward, but believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“He’s done a lot better in the past week and a half,” the Bayern boss said.

“He’s a great person and an outstanding footballer. He scored a great goal today. We can get him where we want him to be. We have to continue working on it together.”

Saturday’s triumph was Bayern’s 1srcth in the DFL-Supercup, further extending their record in the competition.

Their bid for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title starts on Friday with a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.