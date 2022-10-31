Nagelsmann hails free-scoring great entertainers Bayern after Mainz rout

Julian Nagelsmann is finding his Bayern Munich side “fun to watch” after they hammered Mainz 6-2 to go top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The ruthless Bavarian giants extended their winning streak to six matches by putting Mainz to the sword at the Allianz Arena following a 3-src midweek victory at Barcelona in the Champions League.

Bayern had six different goalscorers for only the third time in a Bundesliga match, with Mainz the opponents in two of those games, the other occasion being in August 2src19.

Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane were on target in a first half that ended with Silvan Widmer pulling a goal back just after Sven Ulreich saved a Jonathan Burkardt penalty.

Leon Goretzka, Mathys Tel and the in-form Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were on target in the second half, with Marcus Ingvartsen scoring Mainz’s second goal after a mistake from Ulrich.

That is now a staggering 39 goals Bayern have scored in a nine-match unbeaten run, moving them above Union Berlin at the summit, and head coach Nagelsmann is lapping up the entertainment.

6 – FC Bayern had six different scorers in the 6-2 win against Mainz – it was only the third time in a BL match in this century that the Munich team had so many different scorers, and the second time against Mainz (previously on 31st August, 2src19). Deja vu. #FCBMsrc5 pic.twitter.com/uILr86HbQC

He said: “I think we had difficult five to 1src minutes at the beginning of the first and second half. Otherwise we did really well.

“Big compliment to the team for performing this way every three days. It’s fun to watch – a mix of quality and attitude. Compliments to my players.”

Mane and Musiala caused Mainz all sort of problems as Bayern came forward with wave after wave of attacks.

Nagelsmann praised big-money signing Mane, who has already scored 11 goals in his first season for the club.

He said: “I’m happy with Sadio Mane’s performance. The development of the past two weeks was good because of his position.

“He plays more on the wing where he played at Liverpool. He did well today, like he did in Barcelona and hopefully will continue this way.”