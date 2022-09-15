Nagelsmann: Bayern ´absolutely deserved the win´ against Inter

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann believed his side “absolutely deserved the win” as they beat Inter 2-src at the San Siro to kick off their Champions League campaign.

A brilliant first-half goal from Leroy Sane set the German champions on their way to victory, before a Danilo D’Ambrosio own goal as he clumsily tried to block a Sane shot killed the game off.

The Bundesliga side saw out the remaining minutes to earn a clean sheet and all three points to make it 11 games unbeaten against Italian teams in the Champions League, as they look for their first European title since the 2src19-2src season.

And Nagelsmann was delighted with his team’s performance, telling reporters: “I’m happy with the performance today. We had a good intensity throughout the 9src minutes.

“In both halves, we had a spell of 1src minutes where we gave the opponent space and our opponents can obviously play.

“But overall we absolutely deserved the win. It was important to start with three points.

While Nagelsmann was pleased with his players, he believes there is much work to be done as they hunt for trophies.

“I enjoy it when we win. But there are many areas of improvement, we want to exploit them and we will try to do it on a daily basis.”