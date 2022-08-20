Home NEWS NAFDAC issues alert on products from US Mars Wrigley
NEWSNews Africa

NAFDAC issues alert on products from US Mars Wrigley

by News
2 views
nafdac-issues-alert-on-products-from-us-mars-wrigley

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert on certain United States products.

The notice followed the recall of some confectioneries produced by a company, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye signed the notification, with No.034/2022, issued on Friday.

Mars Wrigley had announced a voluntary recall of varieties of Skittles gummies, Starburst gummies and Lifesavers gummies.

Adeyeye said the decision was due to the potential presence of thin metal strands embedded in a number of the sweets.

NAFDAC urged distributors and citizens in possession of the products to stop the sale, and consumption of the products and take them to its nearest office.

“Consumers are encouraged to report complaints and any allergic reactions”, the agency advised.

“They are also encouraged to report any adverse effect to NAFDAC PRASCORE on (20543 toll-free from all networks), or via [email protected]”

Members of the public can make their reports via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NBC Extends Revocation Enforcement On Debtor

Beam Searchlights On Erring Officers, Aregbesola Charges Passport...

Nigeria Security Challenges Are Temporary — Aregbesola

Release Agba Jalingo immediately – IPC to Police

Reckitt promotes hygiene in Nigeria

Transfer: Pulisic takes decision on joining Manchester United

Aseyin: Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, ally, visit late monarch’s...

Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC...

EPL: Harry Kane breaks Sergio Aguero’s goals record

Transfer: Turkish club, Fenerbahce interested in Iheanacho

Leave a Reply