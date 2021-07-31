Nadia: Book Details Abuse Of Legendary Gymnast And Her Daring Escape From Romania – Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

The gymnasts were sometimes so hungry that they ate toothpaste. When the gymnasts used the bathroom, they were watched so they wouldn’t drink water from the toilet, according to one account.

“We had to leave the door open when we urinated,” former gymnast Rodica Dunca said in an interview with Pro Sport in 2002 that appears in the book. “They were scared we’d drink water…. They also kept guard when we were showering so we couldn’t tilt our faces upwards to drink water.”

“If we got off with a beating, we were happy,” said Dunca. “Some days, blood was streaming out of our noses.”

Thanks to the legion of agents infiltrated into the elite gymnastics camp, the communist regime was briefed about what was happening between the coaches and their gymnasts.

Occasionally, Communist Party officials and even the Ceausescus themselves intervened to defuse tensions.

The First Defection

The Karolyis walked out of their hotel in New York City with Pozsar and defected to the United States on March 30, 1981. It was the same day that President Ronald Reagan was shot outside a hotel, and the defection received no attention.

Bela became the coach for 1984 all-around gold medalist Mary Lou Retton and head coach of the U.S national team for the 1992 Olympics.

Marta was in charge of the gold medal-winning team in Atlanta in 1996.

The Karolyis were later also accused of abusive treatment of female gymnasts in their care at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas, where convicted pedophile sports doctor Larry Nassar carried out some of his sexual attacks against dozens of girls and young women. Nassar is now serving multiple life sentences in prison for the abuse.

The couple deny any knowledge of Nassar’s abuse, but some athletes have accused them of turning a blind eye to it.

Although they had enjoyed a privileged life in communist Romania, where shortages of basic food, a lack of heating, and power cuts were common — and foreign travel a luxury – some think the around-the-clock surveillance was too much for the Karolyis.