Nacon Connect 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Vampire The Masquerade publisher – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – French games publisher Nacon will host an online conference on Wednesday 6 July 2021.

It will show and detail several upcoming games – some expected soon, some further down the line – including Vampire The Masquerade Swansong and The Lord of the Rings: Golum.

Here’s how you can watch it, when and what else you can expect.

When is the Nacon Connect 2021 event?

The event will be streamed online on Wednesday 6 July 2021. It will kick off at 7pm CEST.

Here are the times for your region:

  • West Coast US: 10am PT
  • East Coast US: 1pm ET
  • UK: 6pm BST
  • Central Europe: 7pm CEST
  • Japan: 2am JST (7 July)

How to watch Nacon Connect

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Nacon’sYouTubeand Twitch channels.


What to expect

Nacon has announced that we will get a sneak peek at a number of “projects”, including Blood Bowl 3, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Rugby 22 and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

As it makes gaming accessories too, there will be some new hardware announcements, while three brand-new games will also be revealed during the presentation.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

