Na Where He Dey See Chop’ – Reactions as Isreal DMW Bows And ‘Worships’ Davido In Viral Video

Davido’s logistics manager and aide, Israel DMW, has for the umpteenth time exhibited unwavering loyalty to his superior.In a well-liked Instagram story video, Davido, who was sporting an immaculate white shirt and bow tie, had Israel bow down for him.

The famous musician and Afrobeat superstar was seated like a boss and enjoying a glass of wine while his sidekick paid tribute to him with gestures.

At the conclusion of the video, Israel was seen stooping to Davido’s feet while a song of adoration played in the background.

pretty.daniella_ wrote: “Davido and Isreal matter 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

ademii_____ wrote: “David is tired” Israel and over doing things na 5&6 na why Imade say make dem fire you 🥺Omo this guy wife fit be in pains o except the two na same persons

sophia_odoma wrote: “Omo e go get the way person go do things for you for this life ehn, You will lacks ways to show gratitude ThankGod for good people like Davido”

officialbobbyfrederick wrote; “He keep doing what others could count crazy n silly n he keeps wining…a very smart guy 😂😂😂“

, Davido gave patrons a night to remember at the Afrobeats Festival 2022 in Germany

It was nothing but fun and excitement when the 30 BG and Davido Music Worldwide headline act took center stage at Afrobeats Festival which took place in Berlin Germany on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

As expected, the ‘Stand Strong’ hit-maker delivered a stellar performance of some of his greatest hits at the event which was created to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Afrobeats in the world today. Watch snippet of Davido’s performance HERE

