Na man you be. Your children are so lucky to have you as a father – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Moghalu praises him

Judy Moghalu, the second wife of actor Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has praised him just days after he unfollowed his first wife on Instagram (Read here)

Judy in her post, stated that Yul’s children are so lucky to have him as a father.

She wrote;

”His Excellency, Ezedike 1 of Nteje @yuledochie



Your strength and resilience is worth studying in the university.



You’re the kindest man I know



You are A GOOD MAN!!!!

God will continue to bless and uplift you cause he knows how beautiful and kind your heart is!



Your children are so lucky to have you as a father.

You’re the best director in Nollywood and I’m saying this Authoritatively!!!



Your artistic interpretation is nothing short of EXTRAORDINARY!!



And I pray your talents will continue to grow and be a huge blessing to this world!!!

No one is perfect but…. You’re 98% good and that’s what I consider perfection!!!

I pray that God Almighty in his infinite mercy continue to guide, protect and direct everything you do my husband..



His love and light will go before you and bless everything you touch!



You’re a Beacon of Hope to so many people in this world..

@yuledochie na MAN you be!!!!!!



Keep soaring higher for God is always with you!!!!!

Happy sunday my bunnies.”