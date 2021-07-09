n1bn-bugatti-chiron,-dodge-charger-srt8,-lamborghini-aventador-among-exotic-cars-acquired-by-ronaldo,-messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are proud owners of some of the best and most expensive cars across the world

The legends have taken their rivalry beyond football lavishing staggering amounts to acquire luxurious and fast moving cars

Ronaldo’s Bugatti Chiron is worth around $2.5 million (over N1 billion) as it remains one of the most powerful rides in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken their fierce rivalry even beyond football as the superstars are owners of some of the best and most expensive cars in the world.

Azure Azure are reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo keeps not less than 22 exotic cars in his garage and has always taken time to flaunt them in social media.

CR7’s Bugatti Chiron is priced around $2.5 million (over N1 billion) as it remains one of the most powerful rides in the world at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with one of his cars.

Photo: Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

The luxurious car can reach a maximum speed of about 418km per hour as it is fitted with a W16, 8L engine and 1,500 horsepower.

There are just about 500 units of the car across the world and the Portuguese sensation owns one of them.

Ronaldo also owns a $1.5 million (about N615 million) worth Ferrari La Ferrari which is one of the most exclusive models ever created by this Italian automaker. .

Other cars owned by CR7 include Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 599 GTO, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Rolls Royce Phantom, McLaren MP4 12C, Porch 911 Turbo S, Maserati Grand Cabrio, Audi RS6, and a Range Rover RSV.

Lionel Messi on the other hand is the owner of Audi Q7 as it was gathered that the German automaker offers a car to each player in Barça’s professional team, Carmart reports.

His Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti is said to be priced around $36 million (about N14 billion) according to Time.com.

The Argentine is also a fan of Range Rover and has been seen driving various models both in Spain and in Argentina, including the RSV which is one of the fastest and most powerful off-roaders in the world.

It comes with a strong 5L, V8 petrol engine, 575 hp, and accelerates 0-60 mph in only 4.5 seconds.

Dodge Charger SRT8 worth around $46,385 (about N20million) can also be seen in his garage – a ride featured with impressive 6.2L, V8 HEMI Hellcat and 707 hp engine.

Pagani Zonda Tricolore, Mercedes SLS AMG, Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale are other exotic cars owned by the legend.

