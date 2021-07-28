N.J. is re-naming Parkway rest stops after these famous Jerseyans. None go by the name Springsteen. – NJ.com

Fron Gandolfini to Whitney and Bon Jovi to Frank (but not Bruce), a new group of New Jersey icons are about to receive a very Jersey honor: having a rest stop named after them.

Gov. Phil Murphy celebrated National New Jersey Day — yes, that’s a thing — on Tuesday by announcing the state’s turnpike authority is re-naming service areas along the Garden State Parkway after nine members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame:

They include:

Montvale — James Gandolfini, the late “Sopranos” actor who grew up in Park Ridge and graduated from Rutgers University.

Brookdale North — Larry Doby, the late baseball star who grew up in Paterson and later became the first Black player in the American League (not long after Jackie Robinson’s debut).

Brookdale South — Connie Chung, the television journalist who once lived in Middletown (not far from the governor’s house).

Vauxhall — Whitney Houston, the late pop star who grew up in East Orange and got her start singing in a Newark church.

Cheesequake — Jon Bon Jovi, the rock star who grew up in Sayreville, named his band’s fourth album “New Jersey,” and has long been the governor’s neighbor in Middletown.

Monmouth — Judy Blume, the celebrated children’s author who grew up in Elizabeth.

Forked River — Celia Cruz, the late Latin singer who lived in Fort Lee for many years until her death.

Atlantic — Frank Sinatra, the late singer and actor and one of the 20th century’s most famous entertainers who grew up in Hoboken and often performed in Atlantic City.

Ocean View — Toni Morrison, the late Nobel Prize-winning novelist who lived in Princeton and taught at Princeton University for years.

The names aren’t the only part of the project, which is being overseen by the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The rest stops will also feature exhibits with artifacts, a video monitor with vignettes on the inductees, and posters designed by New Jersey architect Michael Graves that people can enjoy while grabbing fast food or using the restroom on a trip to the Shore.

“This is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display,” Murphy said in a statement.

Service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike already bear the names of historic people with ties to the Garden State: Grover Cleveland, Thomas Edison, Alexander Hamilton, Vince Lombardi, Molly Pitcher, Richard Stockton, Walt Whitman. Those aren’t changing.

But on the Parkway, rest stops until now have been named for the towns or areas in which they’re located.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s board of commissioners voted unanimously on the name changes Tuesday.

“Millions of New Jersey drivers travel on the Garden State Parkway every day,” state Transportation Commissioner Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez said. “The service areas they visit during those travels are a fitting place to call attention to the accomplishments of their fellow New Jerseyans in the arts, entertainment, and sports.”

Added Steve Edwards, president of the New Jersey Hall of Fame: “We encourage patrons in each service area to identify with one of our inductees and take to heart the advice our inductees provide on how to reach the pinnacle of their respective professions.”

Conspicuously missing from this list: rocker Bruce Springsteen, maybe the most iconic Jerseyan of all.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame, which is overseeing the new rest stops, said Springsteen “respectfully declined” to have a service area named after him.

”It should be noted though that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall,” said Natasha Alagarasan, a spokeswoman for the hall.

(You could actually spend an evening discussing some of the other names left off in a state that has produced a veritable assembly line of stars. No Danny Devito, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Jon Stewart, Buzz Aldrin, Carli Lloyd, or Carl Lewis?)

The project, Murphy’s office said, is part of an effort to expand the Hall of Fame, which has inducted more than 180 people since 2008 but does not have a single physical location. Instead, the hall has a number of exhibits and posters throughout the state.

The state plans to have other exhibits and installations throughout the state. And officials later this year will detail plans to give the Hall of Fame a permanent home at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, Murphy’s office said.

Brent Johnson may be reached at bjohnson@njadvancemedia.com.