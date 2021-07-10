Home News Africa N’ Assembly Moves To Remove President, Governors’ Immunity Clause
Nigeria’s President, Vice President, as well as Governors and Deputy Governors, may lose their exemption from trial.

The House of Representatives is deliberating the removal of the immunity clause they enjoy.

A bill to make it possible for their criminal and civil prosecution will soon be read for the second time at the Green Chamber.

Hon. Rimamnde Kwewum, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Taraba State, sponsored the constitution amendment bill.

The existing law shields persons named and/or referred to in Sub-Section 3 of Section 308 of the 1999 CFRN (Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) from lawsuits.

Persons holding the office of president or vice-president, governor or deputy governor are covered under Subsections 1(a), (b) and (c); (2) and (3).

“In effect, by this constitutional provision, the restriction is placed on legal proceedings for persons holding these offices under Subsections 1 and 2, Section 308, CRFN”, Kwewum said.

The lawmaker explained that the aim of his bill is to amend Section 308(1) (a), (b) and (c) and Section 308(2) to ensure government leaders, no matter how highly placed, answer for their actions.

