myanmar’s-military-ruler-promises-to-hold-multi-party-elections

Associated Press
French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris
Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. The pass requires a vaccination or a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 and mandates vaccine shots for all health care workers by mid-September.
Reuters
China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands
China on Sunday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for July 31, up from 55 cases a day earlier, including new locally transmitted cases in eight provinces. The wave is part of an expanding COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak in China that is becoming increasingly severe, following months of little to no locally transmitted cases. The eastern province of Jiangsu recorded 30 new locally transmitted cases, up from 19 a day earlier, following news on Saturday that a cluster in the province’s capital, Nanjing, had risen to 184 cases.
Associated Press
Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations
A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. The fire was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras, Greece’s third-largest city, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said late Saturday. Aided by strong winds, the fire raced down the slopes and threatened seaside villages.
Reuters
U.S top diplomat Blinken to court Southeast Asia in virtual meetings next week
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually with Southeast Asian officials every day next week, a senior state department official said on Saturday, as Washington seeks to show the region it’s a U.S. priority while also addressing the crisis in Myanmar. The top U.S. diplomat will attend virtual meetings for five consecutive days, including annual meetings of the 10 foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other nations and separate meetings of the Lower Mekong subregion countries Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.
Reuters
Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation
Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu. Wu was being investigated over accusations made online of “tricking young girls into having sex with him,” according to a statement by police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital Beijing late on Saturday. Wu was publicly accused last month by an 18-year-old Chinese student of inducing her and other girls, some of them under the age of 18, to have sex with him.
Associated Press
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.
Associated Press
‘Botched’: Arizona GOP’s ballot count ends, troubles persist
Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy. When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn’t gotten better. The review’s Twitter accounts were suspended for breaking the rules.
The Wrap
‘Morning Joe’ Hits House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for Mask ‘Stunt’: ‘Dumbest Man in Washington’ (Video)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earned the ire of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Friday morning after pulling a mask “stunt” in Washington D.C. Responding to McCarthy’s recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol mask mandate, host Joe Scarborough mused, “Do we really want to listen to this? Do we seriously, like… the dumbest man in Washington. I don’t know if he is or not. I don’t know if he just plays dumb on TV or he’s actually dumb, but the question is: How many of those Ho
Washington Post
‘A rush to get shots’
They were unmoved by the urgings of President Joe Biden to get vaccinated. They’ve spurned calls from the nation’s leading doctors, as well as from sports heroes and movie stars. But one thing is finally grabbing the attention of millions of unvaccinated Americans – the invasion of the hyper-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. “My friend works at the hospital, and she told me there’s 18-year-olds on ventilators. That scared me,” said Tyler Sprenkle, a recent high school graduate in Good