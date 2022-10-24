“My Soul Bleeds”-Samini Writes To President Nana Akufo Addo

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrew Sammini, affectionately known as Samini has taken to his Facebook page to pen down a message to the president of Ghana about the current economic situation in the country.

Samini who has been a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo in the last general election stated that he believed in the vision and concept of the party but now, his soul is bleeding.

He lamented about the current exchange rate, saying that most Ghanaians have had their investments being washed away as the dollar continues to defeat the Ghana Cedi.

He stated that even though the country and its citizens faces deteriorating condition and hard times, God has blessed the country with the ability to stare difficulties right in the face and make things right.

Samini also addressed that indiscipline has been rampant and the lower places in government needs to be checked. He also added that Ghanaians will continue to keep their hopes alive until this economic hardship fades away with time.

He wrote; Dear @NAkufoAddo.I supported you to bring change and stability I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 years to go, my soul bleeds. Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our Cedi. Your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well. But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, it is our ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will #bealright. Ghana must work again! Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate? The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked. We go keep hope alive and continue to soldier on. What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again , we will #bealright!!!

