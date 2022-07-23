“My song blew but I didn’t blow with it” – Rapper Laycon

Popular Nigerian singer and BB. star, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, otherwise known as Laycon, has spoken on his music career and rise to stardom.

In a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Laycon who emerged winner of the Big Brother . Lockdown edition, said he has been releasing music since 2012.

Speaking further, he recalled how his track ‘Fierce’ became a hit but noted that it did not make him a music star, as one would have anticipated.

In his words,

“I have been doing music since 2016. I have been releasing music since 2012. I feel like the song that made people say ‘Who is this guy?’ has to be ‘Who is Laycon?’ or the song ‘Fierce’, this song blew up but I didn’t blow up with the song”.

He noted that music executive, Davido made him realize while he was in the house that he has a huge fanbase.

“I think the first person that told me that I have no idea what was waiting for me outside was Davido.” He said.

Watch him speak below,

A while ago, Laycon took to social media to brag about God while noting that his current achievements are just the beginning for him.

The reality show star and singer in a Twitter post stated that he doesn’t like showing off but God loves using him to show off.

“One thing about me, I don’t like to show off. But God definitely loves to use me to show off and I love it !!! I will continue to grow and win, this is just the beginning… there’s more celebrations to experience.” He wrote.