"My son is growing and looking much more like his dad" – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to gush over her son as she notes the striking resemblance between him and his dad.

The billionaire wife shared an adorable photo of her 1-year-old son, Munir gushing over his growth and noting that the little boy is starting to look exactly like her billionaire husband.

“Moon is growing @princemunirnwoko and looking much more like his dad 🙈 @princenednwoko”, she captioned the photo.

See her post below,

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has said he was as handsome as his child when he was younger.

Regina posted the video on her Instagram Story, captioning it: “Hubby said he was very good looking when he was little”.

In the video, Ned could be heard saying, “When I was little, I was very good looking. Go look at my pictures”. His wife, Regina, chuckled immediately he made that statement!

