“My rock” – Reality star, Liquorose celebrates mother on her birthday (Photo)

Big Brother . star and professional dancer, Liquorose, has taken to social media to celebrate her mother on her birthday.

The reality TV star shared beautiful photos of her mum on her Instagram page and penned a sweet birthday message to her.

Liquorose referred to her as her rock and prayed for her to live a long and prosperous life.

“It’s my Mum’s birthday 😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰 Pls help me say a prayer to the Best mother in the whole world , she’s everything and more 🥺😍this woman right here is my Rock and I adore her. Happy birthday Mrs Augustina Afije , wishing you long life and prosperity mummy God bless you 😇”. She wrote.

In other news, popular Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade has shown that he’s a good father who would do anything for his daughter, Azariah.

The UK-based actor took to his social media page to show off the hairstyle he made for his six-year-old daughter whom he had with his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro.

He said he choose to make his little girl’s hair by himself because her hairstylist is not as passionate about their job as he is with his daughter.

He shared pictures of himself loosing Azariah’s hair before proceeding to plait a common Nigerian hairstyle, ‘shuku’, on her head.

“That moment you go to the hair salon but they not passionate about their work the way you are about your daughter”, he wrote.