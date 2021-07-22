“My reason to keep going” – Tiwa Savage celebrates son, Jamil on his birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa savage has taken to social media to celebrate her son, Jamil Balogun as he turns 6 today, July 22nd.

The proud mother of one who recently lost her dad to the cold hands of death only few days after loosing her close friend, Obama DMW noted that her son is her strength as he’s the only reason she keeps going.

Sharing heartwarming videos which captured their beautiful mother-son moment, Tiwa Savage wrote, “My baby. My reason to keep going Happy Birthday to my SONshine #6 @officialjamilbalogun”.

Watch video below,

In other news, the Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage professionally known as Tiwa Savage, recently splashed thousands of naira on a luxury purchase for her son, Jamil.

It was earlier reported that the mother of one jetted out to Dubai with her little boy for Christmas. Tiwa Savage shared video clips of their trip and stay at the exotic hotel on snapchat. According to her, the sole aim of the vacation is for her son to enjoy the festive season.

The “Koroba” crooner shared a video of herself and her son in the business class of an airplane while travelling to the vacation destination.

In a video shared on Jamil’s Instagram account, the young champ was holding a backpack in a luxury kiddies store in Dubai, and it was captioned,

“Christian Dior Dior 🖤🖤🖤”

It was gathered that the beige and black Dior Oblique Jacquard costs $1,950 which is about N743,000.