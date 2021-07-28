my-products-can’t-work-on-obi-cubana,-he-has-spiritual-protection:-jaruma-to-girls-who-want-him-as-sugar-daddy

Jaruma has got people talking on social media after she shared a video addressing the women who buy from her

The intimacy products seller stated that her products can’t be used on billionaires because they have powers

The mother of two noted that her customers have been telling her that they want to date Obi Cubana

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

There is no doubt that Obi Cubana made a statement with his mother’s burial in Anambra. Those who weren’t at the event saw what happened on social media.

A few days after the burial, popular intimacy products seller Jaruma took to social media to address her female customers about the wealthy entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important

Jaruma says her product won’t work on Obi Cubana.

Photos: @jarumaempireasia, @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

They want Obi Cubana but it won’t work

According to the Kayamata seller, many girls want Obi Cubana as their sugar daddy. According to her, it will be difficult considering the things involved.

She said:

“Do you seriously think Obi Cubana does not have spiritual protection? I’ve been telling you guys this for more than 10 years. Billionaires like Obi Cubana have spiritual protection. You can’t just go and take Obi Cubana and make him yours just like that. You think he’s waiting for you to use Jaruma products on him and take him away?

“All billionaires have spiritual protection, so, if you want to penetrate them, you have to break the protection and their wives are also doing things to make sure their husbands are not taken away from them.”

Watch her speak below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Power pass power

Her post was trailed by mixed reactions as some called her a scammer. Read some of the comments below:

bankulli:

“Liar.”

seundreams:

“This jaruma & 419, sadly some yeye girls will still believe her.”

chilo_collections:

“So power pass power, juju pass juju, God pass then all.”

kwin_dexplorer:

“Yeye dey smell. which product ? The one you lied about Chioma used on Davido, now how market?????”

dayoice:

“So basically your product works only on poor people?”

zaram_ogbonna:

“But Regina used for Ned na or are you saying Ned doesn’t have spiritual protection. Las Las kayamata na scam.”

papiiitino:

“Madam don receive too many orders.”

chu6x:

“So Na we when poor your juju they work on? Obi cubana Obi cubana yen yen yen yen……. Abeg getat.”

king_soljaboi:

“No one said they want him if you just wanted to talk about it just say so.”

I promise to give you the world

. earlier reported that Obi Cubana’s wife Eby shared a video showing how her husband spoiled her in the Maldives.

In the video, Eby opened a door and it showed a pool below the room she shared with her husband. The camera panned towards their room and Obi Cubana was spotted beside a bed.

Lovely flowers were seen on the bed with a love-shaped decoration. As soon as Eby spotted it, she gushed with love and Cubana promised to always be there for her.

Source: . News