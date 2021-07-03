‘My Price Just Went Up,’ Laycon Speaks On Performing For Grammy Recording Academy – Channels Television

Laycon on Recording Academy’s Press Play At Home.

Nigeria’s fast-rising pop star, Laycon says performing for Grammy Recording Academy is a big deal and has made his price go up.

The Afro rapper on Thursday, July 1 performed All Over Me from his Shall We Begin Album at the latest episode of Grammy Recording Academy’s Press Play At Home.

“It is big. I am not even going to try and be modest about it. It is a very big deal to me. That is where people want to be. There are bigger things coming, yea, but I appreciate this, I am very grateful for it.

“My price just went up,” Laycon said in an interview with Channels Television on Saturday.

Grammys on its website describing Laycon wrote: “He comes from a line of young Afrobeat singers keeping the genre on the lips of many. Meet Laycon, a Nigerian Afrobeats/Afrorap artist who makes performing this music seem as natural as breathing.”

The performance got many of Laycon’s fans excited and social media buzzing.

The reality star during the interview, also promised that he is going to keep working hard to make his fans and himself proud.

‘Verified Created Before I Became Famous’

Laycon also spoke in the interview concerning his hit track Verified from his Shall We Begin Album.

“I created the song verified in 2019 and that was even before all the fame. That was before Big Brother and before I became a very popular person. I was projecting a lot of positive thoughts into my life.

“Social media is actually not real life. People should target being verified in real life. Your lifestyle, finances and mentality should be verified.

“Social media is cool, but people should seek verification in real life,” he said.

Born Olamilekan Agbeleshe, Laycon won the Big Brother . reality show in 2020.