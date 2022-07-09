“My passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria…”- Kizz Daniel apologizes to his U.S fans for the 5 hours delay

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently faced heavy criticism from fans after he reportedly showed up late for his concert in the US.

The Buga hitmaker, who is currently on a tour of ten cities in the United States, was five hours late for the concert on thursday night and was said to have performed for only 30 minutes when he finally showed up.

The ‘Buga’ crooner has now tendered his sincere apologies to his fans and he explained that he had a problem with his passport at the US Consulate in Nigeria and that was the reason he couldn’t leave for the U.S on time.

His apology reads;

DMW, thank you for showing up last night and sincere apologies for all that happened.

For some reasons, my passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and previously booked flights had to be cancelled.

Same reason i rescheduled the New York show.

Just for the love and respect I have for you and my craft. I got on the next available flight to NEw York the second i had my passport thinking I could still make it because I just don’t want to cancel another date. I booked PJ to DMW from New York to make the journey faster but unfortunately, it didn’t work.