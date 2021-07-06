Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday said he had no plan to float any political party in the future.

Obasanjo who was in Kabul in Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani, accused some unnamed persons of planning to drag his name in the mud.

Obasanjo, who was reacting to a report that he had picked three ex-govs as coordinators of a new party,’ described it as a fabrication.

The former president in a statement on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he was not shocked by the report.

The statement reads partly, “He said that the fabricated story hardly comes as a surprise because he has, for some time now, observed with bewilderment the efforts by some people to drag him into their political games.

“Upon hearing of this latest fabricated report, Chief Obasanjo said, “In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba left (a psychiatrist hospital) . And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest; and indeed in the world, my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.

“If anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.”

