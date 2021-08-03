“My own fans na to dey beg me money morning till night”- Actor Yul Edochie reacts to video of BBNaija’s Prince receiving cheque of N10m from his fans.

Yesterday, Fans of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Prince presented a N10m cheque to him on his birthday.

This has become a consistent gesture by these alleged fans of the reality stars, and one would wonder how they always come together to gift their faves.

Reacting to the gist, Yul Edochie reposted the video to his Instagram page and wrote ;

Abeg where una dey see this kind fans???



My own fans na to beg me money morning till night. ‘Cut soap for me’ ‘Cut soap for me’ ‘Bless your boy, bless your girl’ full my DM. ‘Yul your acting dey burst my brain’ ‘Yul your voice is killing me’ ‘Yul we love you’ Finish.



Wahala.

Some of his Nollywood colleagues echoed the same sentiments, Yvonne Jegede said her fans have never come together to buy her even an iphone.

“Even Iphone, them still never gather money buy for me. It is well,” she wrote.