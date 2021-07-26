“My only regret when I die will be that no woman has ever broken my neck while sitting on my face” – Singer, Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa has shared what will be her regret if it doesn’t happen to her before she dies.

Taking to Twitter, the singer formerly referred to as YBNL Princess, who is quite explicit about her sexuality as a Lesbian, wrote;

“My only regret when I die will be hat no woman has ever broken my neck while sitting on my face.”

The singer a while ago, slammed Nigerians who make a joke about “Yaba left”. In a series of Twitter rant, Temmie stated that people who joke about Yaba left; a popular slang for psychiatric hospitals in Nigeria are making a mockery of people battling any form of mental illness.

In her words,