“My old wine buys the best gifts” – Ka3na writes as she shows off the house her husband gifted her for her 27th birthday (video)

Big Brother . star, Ka3na Jones has taken to social media to flaunt the luxury house her husband, Mr Jones gifted her ahead of her 27th birthday.

The self styled boss lady would be turning 27 tomorrow, July 17th and her husband has surprised her with an early birthday gift.

Showing off the luxury apartment on social media the mother of one noted that her loving husband sure knows how to buy her the best gifts.

Sharing a photo of the house alongside a video of her husband’s early birthday message to her she wrote,

“CANT WAIT TILL TOMORROW😩😩 💃💃 From Mr Jones to Mrs Jones 🏠🇪🇸 I no dey use jazz oh 😄 my mama use better soap take baf me wahlai 😄 My old wine buys the best gifts💃💃___✈️ 🇪🇸 8Hrs To My Birthday Fam…BOSSLADYAT27”

Watch video below,