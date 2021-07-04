Actor, Timini Egbuson, has said that many women cheat in relationships, contrary to the narrative usually pushed that men cheat more.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Egbuson said, “I make my decisions based on whatever reasons I feel like. I have female and male friends. And, more of my female friends cheat in their relationships than my male friends. It is when we get to heaven that we would know who is faithful and who is not.”

When asked why men cheat, the actor stated that he could not give a categorical answer.

“Cheating is bad. I hate cheating and people who cheat. But, it happens. Why do people steal even when they know that they shouldn’t steal? For example, a Toke Makinwa could be married or dating someone and the man really likes her, but a certain girl could just come along, being so funny and cute, and his body reacts in a particular way whenever he sees her. There is no explanation for that and that could be why he decides to cheat. The bottom line is that human needs are insatiable.”

The Elevator Baby actor also maintained that the next lady he would date would ‘enjoy him’. He added, “At the level I am now, coupled with everything I have been through, the next person I would date would definitely enjoy because I am done looking outside.”

