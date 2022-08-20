My money is long. Only Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy make more money than me – BBNaija star, Kiddwaya brags

Big Brother . star and billionaire son, Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya, has claimed that only Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy are richer than him.

The reality show star made this claim during an Instagram live session while responding to curious fans who asked what he does for a living because he’s always flaunting his wealth on social media and others who claimed he is living off of his dad, billionaire business mogul Terry Waya.

In response, Kidd said people shouldn’t concern themselves with how he makes his money but they should know that he’s stinkingly rich and only three persons are make more money than him – Afrobeat singers, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido.

He further stated that people should not hate on him for being rich but rather relax and watch his display of wealth and affluence.

He also warned negative people to stay far away from him and not bring their bad vibes close to him.

Watch him speak below,

Just recently, Kiddwaya stated that he’s self made.

The former Big Brother . housemate stated this while replying a fan who said people troll him because they think he’s boastful.

Reacting to the fan’s comment, Kidd reiterated that he’s self made and doesn’t need the approval of anyone.“These trolls are nuts. I’m self made”, he replied.